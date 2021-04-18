The Bachelor Peter Weber Discusses Producers And Kissing

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
7

“I probably just played ball a little bit too much with the producers.”

Well, speaking to Us Weekly, former Bachelor Peter Weber dropped a bunch of behind-the-scenes tidbits of how involved the producers are when it comes to all the kissing — and, alas, I am not super surprised.


Maarten De Boer / Getty Images

Although, I did hope that everyone was just super horny all the time.

When asked about his title as the Bachelor with the most kisses on night one, Pete replied, “I don’t know if I actually am the Bachelor that did that!”


Craig Sjodin / Getty Images

For one, his record might just be a question of what’s edited in. “Everyone kisses a lot of people, but I probably just played ball a little bit too much with the producers,” he continued.

“You don’t see this on camera — so many times, I was being given this [signal] the entire time,” he said, miming kissing with his hands. “They wanted that and hey, if I was feeling it with the girl, I was gonna go in for it.”

“Producers, if they think it’s a good time to kiss, they tap their fingers — or they have their phone that says, ‘Kiss.’”

“The first night, though, it’s usually [the girls’] names behind their head, just to kind of remind me, and then it’ll segue from that to, ‘All right, you should do this, we think it’s a good time.”


Eric Mccandless / Getty Images

As someone with trouble with names, this solves that dilemma — if I inexplicably take a career pivot into the Bachelor franchise.

Welp, I have no idea if Pete was ~allowed~ to divulge this behind-the-scenes goss, but I’m into it!

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR