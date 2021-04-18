The Bachelor Peter Weber Discusses Producers And Kissing

“I probably just played ball a little bit too much with the producers.”
Well, speaking to Us Weekly, former Bachelor Peter Weber dropped a bunch of behind-the-scenes tidbits of how involved the producers are when it comes to all the kissing — and, alas, I am not super surprised.
When asked about his title as the Bachelor with the most kisses on night one, Pete replied, “I don’t know if I actually am the Bachelor that did that!”
For one, his record might just be a question of what’s edited in. “Everyone kisses a lot of people, but I probably just played ball a little bit too much with the producers,” he continued.
“You don’t see this on camera — so many times, I was being given this [signal] the entire time,” he said, miming kissing with his hands. “They wanted that and hey, if I was feeling it with the girl, I was gonna go in for it.”
“Producers, if they think it’s a good time to kiss, they tap their fingers — or they have their phone that says, ‘Kiss.’”
“The first night, though, it’s usually [the girls’] names behind their head, just to kind of remind me, and then it’ll segue from that to, ‘All right, you should do this, we think it’s a good time.”
Welp, I have no idea if Pete was ~allowed~ to divulge this behind-the-scenes goss, but I’m into it!
