Temperatures to plunge across south eastern states

Cooler and wetter conditions are forecast for large parts of south eastern Australia from today.

Another cold front will then impact the state on Wednesday into Thursday.

These cold fronts moving across southeastern states will lead to a run of cool days, with below average temperatures expected to last into the weekend in some areas.

Melbourne – after a top of 21C today – will see temperatures dip to about four degrees below average from tomorrow, with wind chill making it feel around two to three degrees cooler than this.

Chilly conditions are also expected for Canberra. After a maximum of 20C today, the mercury will dip three to five degrees below average from tomorrow.

Rain fall of more than 150mm is most likely over coastal and adjacent inland areas between Ayr and Cooktown later this week from Wednesday, as a trough deepens and shifts further south and west.