Taylor Swift’s Tweet About Her Next Re-Recorded Album

Well, it seems like the next re-recording could already be on its way. Swift took to Twitter earlier today to celebrate Fearless (Taylor’s Version) hitting #1 on the charts while also claiming that she was “in the studio all day recording the next one.”

Been in the studio all day recording the next one – it’s really so amazing what you all have done here. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/rxa5njMn0z

@taylorswift13 / Via Twitter: @taylorswift13

