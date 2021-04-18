Taylor Swift’s Tweet About Her Next Re-Recorded Album

So, are we getting 1989 next, or…?
If you’re a Swiftie, we know you’ve been banging Taylor Swift‘s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) on repeat lately.
Since Swift plans to re-record all of her first six albums, the big question on everyone’s mind is: When’s the next one coming?
Well, it seems like the next re-recording could already be on its way. Swift took to Twitter earlier today to celebrate Fearless (Taylor’s Version) hitting #1 on the charts while also claiming that she was “in the studio all day recording the next one.”
Damn. So which album is Taylor re-recording next?
I guess we’ll have to wait and see what Swift has up her sleeve next.
