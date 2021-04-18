Home Entertainment Taylor Swift’s Tweet About Her Next Re-Recorded Album

Taylor Swift’s Tweet About Her Next Re-Recorded Album

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
7

So, are we getting 1989 next, or…?

If you’re a Swiftie, we know you’ve been banging Taylor Swift‘s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) on repeat lately.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Since Swift plans to re-record all of her first six albums, the big question on everyone’s mind is: When’s the next one coming?

Well, it seems like the next re-recording could already be on its way. Swift took to Twitter earlier today to celebrate Fearless (Taylor’s Version) hitting #1 on the charts while also claiming that she was “in the studio all day recording the next one.”

Been in the studio all day recording the next one – it’s really so amazing what you all have done here. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/rxa5njMn0z


@taylorswift13 / Via Twitter: @taylorswift13

Damn. So which album is Taylor re-recording next?

I guess we’ll have to wait and see what Swift has up her sleeve next.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©