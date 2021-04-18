Taiwan says it has never sought to use exchange rate for trade advantage

Article content

TAIPEI — Taiwan has never sought to use foreign exchange rates to gain an unfair trade advantage, the central bank said on Sunday, after the U.S. Treasury said Taiwan tripped thresholds for possible currency manipulation under a 2015 U.S. trade law.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday refrained from formally labeling Taiwan, along with Switzerland and Vietnam, as manipulators, citing insufficient evidence under a separate law.

Taiwan’s tech-focused exports have soared during the COVID-19 pandemic because of global demand for laptops, tablets and other equipment to support the work-from-home boom, driving its trade surplus with the United States and jacking up the value of the Taiwan dollar.

The China-U.S. trade war has also boosted U.S. demand for Taiwanese technology.

In a statement, Taiwan’s central bank said it had provided a report to the United States ahead of the Treasury’s decision suggesting they suspend the three criteria used to judge manipulation during the pandemic.

“Due to the special circumstances during the U.S.-China trade dispute and the COVID-19 pandemic, the current three U.S. inspection standards should not be used as appropriate indicators for the U.S. to assess the economic, trade and exchange rate policies of its trading counterparts,” it said.