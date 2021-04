Article content

TAIPEI — Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Monday they may again revise this year’s growth forecast higher given the island’s strong economic prospects.

The central bank last month raised its 2021 estimate for gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 4.53% from 3.68% forecast in December. (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)