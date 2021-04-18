Sein Fein leader apologises for killing of Lord Mountbatten

The leader of Sein Fein has said she is “sorry” that the Irish Republican Army (IRA) assassinated Prince Philip’s uncle , Lord Louis Mountbatten.

He died of his injuries along with his 14-year-old grandson Nicholas Knatchbull and crew member Paul Maxwell, 15.

Lord Louis Mountbatten with the Queen. (Getty)

Mary Lou McDonald, the leader of Irish nationalist party Sein Fein, the former political wing of the IRA terrorist group, expressed regret about the murder following Prince Philip’s funeral, the Independent reports.

“I am sorry that happened. Of course, that is heartbreaking,” she told Times Radio.

Lord Mountbatten’s death – labelled an “execution” by the IRA leadership – came at the height of the bloody Northern Ireland conflict, known as the Troubles.

When Ms McDonald was asked if she would apologise to Prince Charles over the killing of Lord Mountbatten – his great uncle – she said the British military had carried out “many, many violent actions” during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The Queen and other Royal Family members at the funeral of Lord Mountbatten in 1979. (Getty)

“My job, and I think that Prince Charles and others would absolutely appreciate this, my job is to lead from the front, now, in these times.

“I believe it is all our jobs to ensure that no other child, no other family, no matter who they are, suffers the same trauma and heartbreak that was all too common on all sides of this island and beyond.”

Ms McDonald was speaking after the funeral of Prince Philip – the Queen’s husband – on Saturday.

“I have an absolute responsibility to make sure that no family faces that again and I am happy to reiterate that on the weekend that your Queen buried her beloved husband.”

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Mullaghmore – the site of Lord Mountbatten’s murder – in 2015. (Getty)

The IRA and former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams have maintained that Lord Mountbatten was a legitimate target.

The bomb that killed the senior royal had been planted by IRA member Thomas McMahon who had installed the radio-controlled explosive device aboard the boat before Lord Mountbatten and his party set out on August 27, 1979.

Four hours later the IRA struck again when two bombs killed 18 British soldiers in an ambush at Warrenpoint in Northern Ireland.