Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.61% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.61%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.61% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Food Products Co. (SE:), which rose 6.67% or 11.40 points to trade at 182.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Mouwasat Medical Services Company (SE:) added 4.11% or 7.40 points to end at 187.40 and Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SE:) was up 3.88% or 3.30 points to 88.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Halwani Bros (SE:), which fell 2.46% or 2.80 points to trade at 110.80 at the close. Alujain Corporation (SE:) declined 1.48% or 0.80 points to end at 53.10 and National Petrochemical Company (SE:) was down 1.41% or 0.70 points to 48.90.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 133 to 51 and 21 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mouwasat Medical Services Company (SE:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.11% or 7.40 to 187.40. Shares in Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.88% or 3.30 to 88.40.

Crude oil for June delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $63.19 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.34% or 0.23 to hit $66.71 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.57% or 10.10 to trade at $1776.90 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.15% to 4.4942, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7506.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 91.530.