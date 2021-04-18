Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.61% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.61%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.61% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Food Products Co. (SE:), which rose 6.67% or 11.40 points to trade at 182.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Mouwasat Medical Services Company (SE:) added 4.11% or 7.40 points to end at 187.40 and Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SE:) was up 3.88% or 3.30 points to 88.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Halwani Bros (SE:), which fell 2.46% or 2.80 points to trade at 110.80 at the close. Alujain Corporation (SE:) declined 1.48% or 0.80 points to end at 53.10 and National Petrochemical Company (SE:) was down 1.41% or 0.70 points to 48.90.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 133 to 51 and 21 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mouwasat Medical Services Company (SE:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.11% or 7.40 to 187.40. Shares in Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.88% or 3.30 to 88.40.

Crude oil for June delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $63.19 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.34% or 0.23 to hit $66.71 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.57% or 10.10 to trade at $1776.90 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.15% to 4.4942, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7506.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 91.530.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR