Rapper Black Rob Passes Away After Hospital Release

Instagram

The ‘Whoa’ hitmaker has died at the age of 51, a week after he was released from hospital following concerns over his health as he looked gaunt during his hospitalization.

AceShowbiz –

Rapper Black Rob has died, aged 51.

The New York-based star, real name Robert Ross, passed away on Saturday (17Apr21), six years after suffering a stroke.

The “Whoa” hitmaker’s death was confirmed by friend and former Bad Boy Records label mate Mark Curry, who posted an emotional video message on Instagram.

“Rob passed away about an hour ago,” Curry said as he walked down the street with tears pouring down his face. “I don’t know where to begin, but I thank everybody for the donations. We’ve lost a lot (of) legends and we can’t afford to lose anymore.”

Curry set up a GoFundMe campaign a week ago to help Ross “find a home, pay for medical help & stability during these trying times.”

The appeal was launched amid concerns about Ross, who paid tribute to the late DMX from a hospital bed.

In a series of Instagram posts, shared by DJ Self, the rapper wrote, “I’ve been dealing with this for five years. Four strokes. I don’t know what to tell you… I don’t have no house to live in.”

Black Rob joined rap mogul Diddy‘s Bad Boy Records in the mid-1990s and also appeared on Diddy’s “Bad Boy for Life“, alongside Curry.

Black Rob died after he was discharged from hospital. Despite saying that he really needed a break from the pain he’d been suffering, the rapper insisted he’s good.

“Don’t always believe what the media post with out true context! Cats always wants to spread negativity for a come up,” he said.

“I thank you all for your prayers & concern. I wanted to let you know from myself that I’m good. I’m home now! To blessed.”