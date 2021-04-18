Pete Davidson Calls Out Jake Paul At Triller Fight

On Saturday night, YouTuber Jake Paul and MMA fighter Ben Askren faced off in a Triller Fight pay-per-view boxing match in Atlanta.
The match was hosted by Pete Davidson, who interviewed and met with both fighters beforehand.
Pete interviewed Jake first in his locker room, and it was super tense and awkward.
Pete then asked Jake about the sexual assault allegations against him:
“You can’t joke around about that,” Jake said.
“No, I’m not. I’m not,” Pete said.
The two then went on to talk about Jake’s favorite color and his robot. It was a very weird interview/interaction.
Pete then went to Ben’s locker room, where Ben asked Pete why he didn’t like Jake Paul.
“Well, I mean, do you have an hour?” Pete said. “I mean, he’s not a good person. He clearly is not a good influence on any of the youth culture.”
“He has this whole following, so he thinks he can do whatever he wants? Didn’t he get busted by the feds with like AKs and machine guns? Why isn’t he in jail?”
“That’s the message we’re trying to get to the kids — that [Jake Paul] is a piece of shit.”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!