Pete Davidson Calls Out Jake Paul At Triller Fight

On Saturday night, YouTuber Jake Paul and MMA fighter Ben Askren faced off in a Triller Fight pay-per-view boxing match in Atlanta.

The match was hosted by Pete Davidson, who interviewed and met with both fighters beforehand.

Pete interviewed Jake first in his locker room, and it was super tense and awkward.

“You remind me of Charlie Sheen when he went on his ‘winning‘ tirade,” Pete said to Jake.

Pete then asked Jake about the sexual assault allegations against him:

#PeteDavidson asked #JakePaul about the sexual assault allegation in his locker room immediately before he took the ring in his fight against #BenAskren. 😱


Fite.TV

“You can’t joke around about that,” Jake said.

“No, I’m not. I’m not,” Pete said.

Pete is referring to TikToker Justine Paradise accusing Jake Paul of sexual assault last week.

View this video on YouTube


youtube.com

Justine said Jake allegedly forced her to perform oral sex after she said, “No.” She said, “He didn’t ask for consent or anything.” You can watch her full explanation here. Jake responded to her allegaitons, calling them “100% false.”

The two then went on to talk about Jake’s favorite color and his robot. It was a very weird interview/interaction.

Pete then went to Ben’s locker room, where Ben asked Pete why he didn’t like Jake Paul.

“Well, I mean, do you have an hour?” Pete said. “I mean, he’s not a good person. He clearly is not a good influence on any of the youth culture.”

“He has this whole following, so he thinks he can do whatever he wants? Didn’t he get busted by the feds with like AKs and machine guns? Why isn’t he in jail?”


Fite.TV

Here, Pete’s referring to Jake’s home being raided by the FBI, who reportedly seized “multiple firearms.”

“That’s the message we’re trying to get to the kids — that [Jake Paul] is a piece of shit.”

The Ben Askren – Pete Davidson shoot interview was excellent.

Painting the obvious picture that Askren is the babyface and Paul is the heel. #trillerfightclub

Jake has not yet replied to Pete’s statements, but we will update you if he does. You can watch his interview with Jake here, and his interview with Ben here.

