Oil Falls as Rising Global COVID-19 Numbers Raise Fuel Demand Worries By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Gina Lee
Investing.com – Oil was down Monday morning in Asia, as rising numbers of COVID-19 cases globally stoked fuel demand recovery fears.
rose 0.45% to $66.47 by 11:32 PM ET (3:32 AM GMT). jumped held steady at $63.19 after rolling over to the June 2021 contract on Apr. 18.
“With … a resurgence of virus cases in India and Japan, topside ambitions continue to run into walls of profit-taking,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes told Reuters.
reported 261,500 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, and currently has the second-highest number of cases globally after the U.S. The number of deaths globally has also surpassed the three-million-mark as of Apr. 19, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Hong Kong on Sunday slapped a two-week ban on flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines in effect from Apr. 20, as the first two cases of the mutated N501Y COVID-19 strain were reported over the weekend.
Numbers are also rising in Japan, which is on the cusp of a fourth wave of infections, which in turn could impact fuel demand in the world’s third-largest economy.
A slower-than-expected rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is also of concern to investors. Investors are also keeping an eye on the global crude oil supply, with due on Tuesday.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.