NielsenIQ and J.D. Power Enter Strategic Alliance to Bring Unparalleled Automotive Research to Major Growth Markets

Combining NielsenIQ and J.D. Power capabilities will allow automotive sector clients to strategize for the future based on data-driven tools and insights. As the global economy recovers from the pandemic, data-driven decision-making will become more important than ever before. Access to accurate data, analytics and trends in consumer behavior will help decision-makers understand consumers’ wants and needs, and produce vehicles that are proven to be in demand.

Drawing on the strong market presence of NielsenIQ and the deep industry expertise of J.D. Power, the alliance will feature J.D. Power benchmark automotive studies, recognized as the gold standard in the automotive industry, complemented by NielsenIQ’s new digital and technology-based platforms and value-added services like social listening analysis.

SINGAPORE — NielsenIQ, an industry leader in global measurement, and J.D. Power, a global leader in data analytics and consumer intelligence, today announced their intent to launch a multinational strategic alliance to bring benchmark automotive customer experience studies and deep auto industry data analysis to major growth markets such as India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

“In today’s agile world, a key vision of NielsenIQ is to create the best alliances that deliver an unmatched value proposition to clients by combining our unique offerings with the best the external world has to offer,” said Prasun Basu, Global Head, Strategic Alliances and New Verticals. “We are thrilled that NielsenIQ and J.D. Power, two best-in-class trusted global leaders, have come together to offer that outstanding combination of client advisory and market understanding with expertise in the automotive sector through syndication.”

“J.D. Power data, analytics and benchmark studies are the industry standard for much of the world, and this alliance will allow global OEMs to use one structure for benchmarking and apply it to all the markets where they operate,” said Doug Betts, President of Global Automotive at J.D. Power. “This will drive efficiency to the structure and organization for improvement of product and service for their customers. NielsenIQ’s strong presence makes it the best possible teammate to bring this service into these markets.”

The NielsenIQ Consumer Insights team, led by Joe Ellis, Global Head of the Automotive, Tech, Telco and Finance verticals, will manage in-market activities, including sales, servicing, data collection and quality control. The integration of NielsenIQ’s local presence, impeccable servicing, and robust on the ground processes with the ingenuity of J.D. Power’s global approach of benchmarking automotive quality, service and sales will provide transformative data and insights to future-proof clients.

