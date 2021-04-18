NBA Youngboy Reportedly Expecting 8th Child While in Prison

Facebook

Words are spreading online that the ‘Outside Today’ rapper’s girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle is pregnant with his child after she’s pictured sporting a baby bump at what looks like a baby shower.

NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again is likely going to be a father again. The rapper is reported to be expecting a child with his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle. The baby will be his 8th should the rumors be true.

The speculation arises after Jazlyn’s friends shared photos from what looks like her baby shower. In the images, the supposed mom-to-be was wearing a short pink dress and cradling her baby bump while being surrounded by her friends.

Jazlyn also relayed words from her boyfriend from prison. “He said ‘its cool cooler than my ice im waiting to put back on my neck its all good believe that,’ ” she wrote, which she signed with, “Sincerely Kentrell” (YoungBoy’s real name is Kentrell Gaulden).

Yaya Mayweather, who also shares a child with YoungBoy, later threw a shade at his current girlfriend. She reposted Jazlyn’s post with some parts of the message being covered and wrote over it, “Girl byeeee.”

This isn’t the first time Yaya took aim at Jazlyn. Earlier this month, she appeared to throw a subliminal shot at the latter when writing on Instagram Story, “Checked like a nike sign,” along with a short clip of her looking disinterested.

Yaya didn’t name names, but Jazlyn’s sister took it as an online attack at Jazlyn. Jazlyn’s older sister, who goes by @therealkaliente on Instagram, quickly clapped back at the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr., writing on her own Story, “@moneyyaya scary [expletive] [expletive] lmao I’m a bully you tell you ‘check me’!!!!”

Further taunting Yaya, @therealkaliente declared, “I want all the smoke @moneyyaya !!!!! Lmao you should have stayed in yo place [expletive] why you do it to you self mega man @moneyyaya.” She added in another post, “You [expletive] getting beside y’all selves I’m finna pop back out a [expletive] got to step out of retirement !! And y’all not ready.”

It’s unclear why Yaya holds grudge against Jazlyn, but she has been trolled for appearing to be not over YoungBoy, though he has moved on with another girl. In late March, she showed her love for the Baton Rogue rapper by doing a spot-on impersonation of her baby daddy on TikTok.