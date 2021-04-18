More IRS summonses for crypto exchange account holders By Cointelegraph



More IRS summonses for crypto exchange account holders



The United States Internal Revenue Service has been hunting crypto vigorously for more than five years now, and the pace is getting faster. A couple of decades ago, the IRS was after offshore accounts, and that effort was among the most successful in the IRS’ history. Now, it’s crypto the IRS is after, and there’s no suggestion that the IRS intends to fail. The IRS wants crypto tax data in a big way, from asking about crypto on each tax return to its latest Hidden Treasure initiative and more.

The collective efforts of the IRS are impressive, and it is unlikely that the IRS will stop anytime soon. They are going to court as well, going after the exchanges that have customer data. First, there was Coinbase, and now, a federal court in Massachusetts has entered an order authorizing the IRS to serve a “John Doe summons” on Circle Internet Financial Inc. Notably, the summons effort also goes after Circle’s predecessors, subsidiaries, divisions and affiliates, including Poloniex LLC, which Circle purchased in 2018. The pattern is similar to what occurred with Coinbase. The IRS’ goal is to obtain information about U.S. taxpayers who managed at least $20,000 worth of transactions in cryptocurrency between 2016 and 2020. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said:

Robert W. Wood is a tax lawyer representing clients worldwide from the office of Wood LLP in San Francisco, where he is a managing partner. He is the author of numerous tax books and writes frequently about taxes for Forbes, Tax Notes and other publications.

