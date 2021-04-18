Missing Sydney schoolgirl Quanne Diec died by homicide, coroner finds

A Sydney girl who disappeared on her way to school more than 20 years ago died by homicide, a coroner has found.

Quanne Diec was 12 when she vanished on July 27, 1998, after leaving her home in Granville in Sydney’s west to walk to the train station.

Her body has never been found.

Sydney schoolgirl Quanne Diec disappeared after leaving her Granville home on her way to school in July 1998. (Supplied)

Today, NSW Deputy State Coroner Magistrate Derek Lee ruled that Quanne died on or after the day she went missing and was killed.

“It is most likely that Quanne went missing, and later died in suspicious circumstances. The manner of death is therefore homicide,” he found.

In November 2019, former nightclub bouncer Vinzent Tarantino was found not guilty of her murder.