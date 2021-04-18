Mark Wahlberg and Brother Donnie Mourning the Loss of Their Mother

Instagram

Mark and Donnie Wahlberg along with Jenny McCarthy pay tribute to the late matriarch, Alma, as they share her loving memories on social media following her passing.

Sad news came from the Wahlbergs. The family’s matriarch Alma Wahlberg passed away at the age of 78. Her famous sons Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg paid tribute to her as they announced her death on social media.

Mark shared a picture of his mother along with a short caption, “My angel. Rest in peace.”

Details of her passing are still unclear, but his brother Donnie revealed in a July post that their mother “didn’t remember much and was often confused but somehow she was still Alma.”

Donnie also wrote a lengthy note to remember his mom. “I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman,” he penned.

“My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people – combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from – undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am.”

“I’ve often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it’s true. She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I’ve ever known. I never heard her say, or do, anything disrespectful to anyone. She was, as anybody who ever came across her knows, true blue.”

“Like so many moms who struggled, overcame odds, made something from nothing and pulled off the impossible for their children, she never complained. She did what needed to be done, most often, with a smile. She made the best of times in the worst of times.”

“That was Alma – mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, friend, ally, warrior, angel. She made no apologies for who she was, but never put herself above anyone else. She kicked our butts if we messed up, kicked anyone else’s butts if they messed with us. Taught us right, made us pay the price when we were wrong.”

“She was the epitome of the word grace.”

He shared a throwback video from his wedding where they danced to one of her favorite songs, “If I Could” by Regina Belle.

“As a young boy, she’d invite me to sing her favorite song with her (Native New Yorker by Odyssey) as she cleaned our home. There’s no doubt that the two of us singing into a mop stick, while disco dancing on our ‘sparkling’ linoleum floor, helped inspire the dreamer in me – just like the dreamer in her.”

“Her other favorite song, If I Could by Regina Belle, is the song that she danced with each of her children to, at their weddings. I surprised her at mine by having Ms Belle sing it to her.”

“I did so because, despite the fact that my mom could do (and actually did) many of the things mentioned in that beautiful song, she still wondered if she’d done the job of being the best mother she could be. Today, I say with tremendous certainty, and gratitude, she absolutely did.”

“It’s time to rest peacefully, mom,” he concluded. “I love you, miss you, thank you and will celebrate you, today and always. Forever – your Baby Donnie.”

Donnie’s wife Jenny McCarthy also added her own tribute to the late matriarch, “My sweet Alma. I could not have asked for a better mother-in-law. Always kind, always made me feel loved and she will always be an inspiration to so many.. Love you so much Alma.”