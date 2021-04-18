Marc Anthony Promises Full Refund After Abandoning Livestream Show Due to Technical Issues

Instagram

The ‘Vivir Mi Vida’ singer is apologetic to his fans as he promises full refund and plans a rescheduled show after cutting off his Una Noche livestream concert because of technical difficulties.

Marc Anthony‘s Una Noche livestream concert has been rescheduled after technical difficulties forced him to abandon the gig on Saturday (17Apr21).

Overwhelming demand shut down the Maestro streaming platform, according to a statement issued by the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer, who assured fans he would be restaging the show.

“I am doing everything in my power to make sure that the people that spent their hard-earned money have the opportunity to see the show as soon as possible and will make it right for you all,” Anthony wrote on social media.

The show, featuring Daddy Yankee, was slated to be Anthony’s only livestream and only live performance since the beginning of the pandemic.

It’s estimated that more than 100,000 tickets were sold.

Anthony returned to social media to announce he was rescheduling the gig for Sunday night and all ticket buyers would be refunded.

“I have demanded that the promoter of the show provide full refunds to all ticket buyers and that they begin that process today,” he wrote. “I also want to tell you that since I promised you a concert, I am giving you one: The recorded version of the entire show that you were not able to watch last night will be presented totally free (Gratis!) on my YouTube channel. The concert will premiere today, Sunday April 18th, at 5pm ET (available for 24 hours).”