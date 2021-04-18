Lizzo Drunkenly Sliding Into Chris Evans’ DMs

WENN

The ‘Truth Hurts’ hitmaker pokes fun at herself in a TikTok video as she shows the random Instagram message she drunkenly sent to the ‘Captain America’ actor.

Lizzo tried to shoot her shot at Hollywood hunk Chris Evans. The “Juice” hitmaker took to TikTok to show her online followers the Instagram message she recently sent to the “Captain America” star while she was intoxicated.

The Grammy-winning singer/rapper/songwriter apparently sent the Marvel actor random emojis of a puff of wind, sports player, and basketball. “Don’t drink and DM, kids,” so she quipped on the caption. “For legal porpoises this is a joke.”

“The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not going to be able to marry him and honestly it hurts me to the core,” she mouthed audio voice from TikTok user Tatayanna Mitchell. “Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing.”

Chris Evans was not the only celebrity whom Lizzo drunkenly texted as she once slid into Drake‘s DMs as well. “It was bold,” she previously revealed. “I was drunk and I was just like, ‘Let’s just see if this motherf**ker can sing.’ And I sent him a DM… this was a while ago. And then I unsent it, and then he followed me after that.”

The “Truth Hurts” star was recently forced to set the record straight about her love life as she was rumored to be in a relationship after she was spotted getting cozy with a man. “SINGLE,” she later clarified in an Instagram post along with a winky face.

The happily-single Lizzo rarely talked about her relationship, but she once said she gave up on dating black men after coming out of a troubled relationship.

She hinted at her ideal man during a chat on Australian talk show “The Project“, “I’m gonna find a Hemsworth cousin… I’m gonna find the Hemsworth younger brother, and see what’s up!’

The singer, a Taurus, was also reluctant to date a Gemini as she described her former boyfriend who’s a Gemini as “evil.” She explained, “I think that next time a Gemini comes into my life in any kind of romantic space, I’m just gonna have a few questions off top before I go any further!”

Lizzo, however, had the last laugh as she turned her heartache into a banger album “Cuz I Love You“. “As f**ked up as it sounds, I needed that heartbreak experience,” she said. “I’m not sad, because I use the pain so constructively. It’s inevitable. The pain is human experience.”