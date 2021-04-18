Lizzo DMs Chris Evans In Hilarious TikTok

“Don’t drink and DM, kids.”
I mean, who among us — especially after a ‘lil beer or five — has not been tempted to DM the man on Instagram to see if maybe, MAYBE, he might see it and therefore fall in love???
In a new TikTok, Lizzo shared her attempts to DM Chris with the caption, “Don’t drink and DM, kids….for legal porpoises this is a joke.”
In the audio, Lizzo is lip-synching, “The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not going to be able to marry him and honestly it hurts me to the core — because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing.”
She then shared her DM to Chris, which honestly, poetry.
For one, there is the fact that neither Chris nor Lizzo follow each other.
Then there’s the time — we love being drunk at a solid 5:22 p.m.
Of course, then there’s the choice of emojis Lizzo went with. I didn’t understand them, because I am 1,000 years old, but apparently means she’s, “Shooting her shot.”
Now, if Lizzo’s facial expression is anything to go by, it appears Lizzo is a touch embarrassed by the whole thing — to which I say no!!! Do what I cannot, gal!!! You go for that gorgeous man!!!
TL;DR: Plz make Chrizzo a thing.
