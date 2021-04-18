Lil Durk’s Arizona Concert Marred by False Reports of Gunshot Drama

Instagram

While it was initially suggested that the April 17 gig was cut short by gunfire, Smurkchella organizers insist that a loud noise from dropped microphone led to the misunderstanding.

AceShowbiz –

Rapper Lil Durk‘s Saturday night, April 17 concert in Arizona was cut short following false reports of gunshot fire.

Durk was performing at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix when 10,000 fans heard what they thought was gunfire and scrambled for the exits.

At least one fan also told police arriving at the scene she was hit by a bullet, but event organizers insist there were no gunshots and a dropped microphone was behind the drama, adding reports of a woman claiming she was grazed by a bullet are false.

A few fans suffered non-life-threatening injuries while attempting to flee the venue, according to TMZ.

On Sunday, April 18, Smurkchella organizers issued a statement via its official Instagram account. “10K people showed up and got the opportunity to see the hottest artist in the game perform! 4 black men did that don’t allow negative media propaganda and rhetoric to mislead you! There was no shootings inside of @smurkchella,” it declared.

“Yes, some things did go unplanned ! It’s a concert, the first concert on the heels of a pandemic,” the statement continued. “We tried to get more security [sic], for weeks because we knew what was on the horizon! We were ensured prior that security [sic] was in place and would have everything under control so we could enjoy the show safe and responsible, but somethings were out of our control!”

“People were excited, nonetheless, it was a great experience that did not get shut down or end early! You got the chance to see @lildurk @coileray @poohshiesty perform their biggest songs together for the first time all on one stage! That’s history!!!!!!!!! Thank you to everybody that’s reached out and showed love support and appreciation!”