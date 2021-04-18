Kelsea Ballerini and Jimmie Allen Arrive in Style on Red Carpet

Instagram

Miranda Lambert and Elle King are also among stars who show off their style on the red carpet as they look fabulous in matching black ensembles and sparkling black leather jackets.

AceShowbiz –

The 2021 American Country Music Awards is here! Taking place on Sunday, April 18, the award-giving event broadcast from the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. In addition to honoring the best musicians in the country music, the event allowed stars to show off their highest fashion as they hit the red carpet in style.

Looking marvelous in an emerald green dress with a high slit from Dolce Gabbana was Kelsea Ballerini. The songtress paired the look with matching heels and blings from D’Orazio and Shay Jewelry. Meanwhile, Gabby Barrett opted for a more casual look in a floral blouse and a pair of jeans. Her platinum blonde lock was let loose in beautiful waves.

<br />

<br />

Blake Shelton also looked casual in a navy jacket with a blue shirt underneath. As for the bottoms, he wore blue jeans. Lee Brice looked fine as ever in a black suit, while Kane Brown went navy that night. His “Famous Friends” collaborator Chris Young, meanwhile, chose a black leather jacket and black pants.

<br />

<br />

Carly Pearce was gorgeous in a pink dress from Monique Lhuillier. As for Cece Winans, the “Never Lost” singer hit the red carpet in a beautiful black dress that featured flower embroidery.

<br />

<br />

Miranda Lambert and Elle King were also among stars who showed off their style on the red carpet. The two, who kicked off the 2021 ACM Awards with a performance of “Drunk”, looked fabulous in matching black ensembles and sparkling black leather jackets. The night was also rather special for Elle as the event marked her debuting her baby bump.

<br />

Also presenting his best fashion was Jimmie Allen. The singer, who was named New Male Artist of the Year, arrived in a purple suit and a matching hat.

<br />

Hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the 56th annual ACM Awards is currently underway.