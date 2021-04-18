Karlie Kloss Shared Baby’s First Pic And Revealed Name

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Last month, supermodel Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner welcomed their first child into the world.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Back in November, she confirmed her pregnancy with a sweet Instagram video where she told her baby, “Good morning.”

And she shared some truly stunning maternity looks.

But the 28-year-old has been super private about the details of the birth. Until now!


Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

On Instagram, Karlie recently shared an ADORABLE pic of her baby’s tiny hand wrapped around her finger.

In the caption, the new mommy revealed the name and sex of her little bundle of joy.


Clemens Bilan / Getty Images

“Levi Joseph,” she wrote with a blue heart. “3.11.21.”


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Congrats to the happy couple!


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR