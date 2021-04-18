Karlie Kloss Shared Baby’s First Pic And Revealed Name

Last month, supermodel Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner welcomed their first child into the world.
Back in November, she confirmed her pregnancy with a sweet Instagram video where she told her baby, “Good morning.”
And she shared some truly stunning maternity looks.
But the 28-year-old has been super private about the details of the birth. Until now!
On Instagram, Karlie recently shared an ADORABLE pic of her baby’s tiny hand wrapped around her finger.
In the caption, the new mommy revealed the name and sex of her little bundle of joy.
“Levi Joseph,” she wrote with a blue heart. “3.11.21.”
Congrats to the happy couple!
