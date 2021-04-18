Justin Bieber to Make Cameo in ‘Ridiculous Costume’ for ‘Friends’ Reunion

Instagram/Rory Kramer

The ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ hitmaker reportedly has agreed to make a cameo appearance and wear a silly costume for the much-anticipated reunion special of the classic television show.

Justin Bieber is reportedly set to make a cameo appearance in the “Friends” reunion.

The pop star has been convinced by the show’s producers to wear character Ross Geller’s famous Spudnik potato costume for the upcoming HBO Max special.

A TV source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper, “Justin was honoured to be involved and didn’t mind sending himself up wearing a ridiculous costume. It was all run like a military operation to keep details under wraps, and Justin nailed it.”

His casting is a big coup for bosses at HBO Max, who were forced to delay filming by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The original stars David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc are all expected to return for the much-anticipated reunion.

Details of the project are still sketchy, but Jennifer previously said “it’s not scripted.” The Rachel Green depicter teased, “I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we’re all sort of little fragments of them. Not really. But yeah.”

Co-star Lisa also hinted that she would not be reprising her TV character, “I will not be Phoebe.”

David later gave a bit more clues on what to expect, “We are all ourselves, although there is one section of it that I don’t want to give away, but we all read something.”

While delays were usually considered as a setback, Jennifer thought otherwise, “You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys.”