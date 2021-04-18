Japan’s exports post largest monthly gain since late 2017

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s exports posted their strongest growth in more than three years in March, led by a surge in China-bound shipments, in a sign the economic recovery from last year’s deep coronavirus slump remains intact.

However, the trade data is unlikely to completely ease worries about the fragile recovery of the world’s third-largest economy, which took an enormous hit from a collapse in global trade due to the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020.

Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday exports surged 16.1% in March from a year earlier, marking the steepest rise since November 2017. That was better than an 11.6% jump expected by economists in a Reuters poll, and followed a 4.5% contraction in February.

“The rebound in exports slowed significantly across Q1 and external demand is unlikely to provide much of a tailwind to growth this year,” said Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics.

“The impressive annual figure was down to base effects from the weakness in exports in March 2020.”

The exports surge was also marked by especially strong shipments to Japan’s largest trading partner China, while the pace of recovery in firms’ exports to the United States remained relatively slow, said analysts.