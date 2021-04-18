Japan firms brace for further COVID hit amid fears of new wave of infections

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese companies see the country on track to suffer a fourth round of coronavirus infections,

with many bracing a further blow to business, a Reuters monthly poll showed.

Below are the questions and answers in the poll, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research during April 2-13. Answers are

denoted in percentages. The poll and reply totals are in absolute terms. About 240 companies responded to the survey.

1. Japan has lagged behind other G7 nations in coronavirus vaccinations. Do you expect the fourth wave of infections to occur?

Yes No Polled Replied

All 96% 4% 482 235

Manufacturers 98% 2% 246 131

Non-manufacturers 93% 7% 236 104

2. If you say yes to Q1, when do you expect the fourth wave of infections to peak? (Pick one)

April May June July August or later Polled Replied

All 22% 65% 10% 2% 2% 482 221

Manufacturing 21% 67% 9% 2% 2% 246 126

Non-manufacturers 23% 62% 11% 2% 2% 236 95

3. If the fourth wave of emergency leads to an issuance of a state of emergency, how would your sales be impacted? (Pick one)

Undershooting Undershooti Unchanged Overshooting Overshooting Polled Replied

considerably ng somewhat somewhat considerably

All 11% 48% 41% 1% 0% 482 237

Manufacturers 5% 47% 47% 1% 0% 246 131