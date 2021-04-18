Japan firms brace for further COVID hit amid fears of new wave of infections

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese companies think the country will suffer a fourth round of coronavirus infections, with many bracing for a further blow to business, a Reuters monthly poll showed.

Japan has so far seen far fewer COVID-19 cases than many Western countries, but concerns about a new wave of infections are rising fast.

A delay in vaccinations versus other Group of Seven advanced countries and a lacking sense of crisis among the public will trigger a new wave of infections, some firms wrote in the poll.

The Corporate Survey found almost all Japanese companies anticipated a new wave of infections in Japan. Many expected it to peak in May, around the time of the Golden Week holidays, which would diminish hope for a domestic demand-led recovery.

If the new wave of infections led Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government to issue a fresh state of emergency, which entails business restrictions and penalty, that would hurt sales at 59% of firms, the April 2-13 survey found.

“Restaurant and tourism industries have been so exhausted that I’m concerned a new wave of infections will deal a body blow,” a chemicals maker manager wrote in the survey.

A wholesaler said a new wave of infections and a state of emergency would make companies more cautious about spending and output.