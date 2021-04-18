Jane Fonda Happy She Doesn’t Have to Worry About Impressing Anyone With Her Body Anymore

WENN

The ‘Grace and Frankie’ actress is ‘very grateful’ that she doesn’t need to get naked in front of anyone as the 83-year-old star is not interested in entering a new relationship.

AceShowbiz –

Jane Fonda is “very grateful” no one has to see her naked again.

The actress isn’t interested in getting into a relationship again and is happy she can stop worrying about her appearance as no one will see her up close in full any more.

She told Harper’s Bazaar magazine, “I’m very grateful that I don’t have to get naked in front of anybody again ever, even in candlelight.”

“And if I did, I mean in my fantasy, the man is younger than me, so that would make it even harder.”

“I’m being perfectly honest, I wish that wasn’t true,” added the “Grace and Frankie” star. “But you know, the way I was raised, the man I adored was my dad. And, man, you had to look a certain way and I never could.”

“I’ve never been able to get that out of my body. It’s just part of me.”

Jane has been married three times in the past – to Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden, and Ted Turner – and she has always been happy to “give herself over” to her partner’s lives and interests to learn new things.

She said, “Part of the reason I get into a relationship with a man is because I feel that he can take me down a new path.”

“I’m attracted to people who can teach me things and whose lives are different from mine, and so I give myself over to that.”

“First of all, I want to please him. That’s a problem. When I married Ted – I mean, marrying Ted is like marrying 15 people – you have to learn how to hunt, so I did. You have to learn how to fly-fish, so I did. He liked me to dress sexy, so I did. And so forth.”

“I wanted to. Why be with Ted Turner if you’re not going to allow yourself to be absorbed in his reality and learn from it? And I’m glad I did.”