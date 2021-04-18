Jake Paul Celebrating After Beating MMA Star Ben Askren on Celebrity Fight Night

Instagram

The YouTuber-turned-boxer brags about the money he received from the fight night where he knocked down retired mixed martial arts fighter over the weekend.

AceShowbiz –

YouTuber Jake Paul‘s boxing career got a big boost on Saturday night (17Apr21) after he beat mixed martial arts star Ben Askren in the first round of a star-studded fight night.

The social media favourite knocked out Askren minutes after the fight began, but the beatdown wasn’t the evening’s headline – that belonged to the live debut of Mt. Westmore, the rap supergroup featuring Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Too Short, and E-40.

The California rappers gave a 20-minute performance before the pay-per-view fight, posted on Triller.

Justin Bieber, Saweetie, and The Black Keys were also part of the entertainment surrounding the fight at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Meanwhile, celebrity commentator Pete Davidson made it clear he was not a fan of Jake Paul when he was asked about the YouTube star by retired MMA fighter Askren.

“He’s not a good person,” Pete said. “He’s clearly not a good influence on any of the youth culture… He kind of has this whole following, so he thinks he can do whatever he wants. Didn’t he get busted by the feds with, like, AKs and machine guns…? Why isn’t he in jail?”

“Nobody wants you to lose this… Nobody wants to see Jake Paul win… I would like to kick his a** on behalf of your kids.”

<br />

The YouTuber is celebrating following his big win. He bragged about his fortune by posting a picture of him surrounded by dollar bills. “1.3 million PPV buys… $65 million dollars generated,” he revealed how much the money he got from the fight.