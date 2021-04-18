Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.94% By Investing.com



Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.94%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the rose 0.94% to hit a new 52-week high.

The best performers of the session on the were Ormat Technologies (TASE:), which rose 7.19% or 1790 points to trade at 26700 at the close. Meanwhile, Shikun & Binui (TASE:) added 5.71% or 121 points to end at 2241 and OPKO Health Inc (TASE:) was up 5.56% or 74 points to 1406 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:), which fell 3.00% or 115 points to trade at 3723 at the close. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:) declined 2.32% or 8.0 points to end at 337.0 and Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) was down 2.00% or 196 points to 9597.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 271 to 181 and 22 ended unchanged.

Shares in Shikun & Binui (TASE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 5.71% or 121 to 2241.

Crude oil for June delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $63.19 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.34% or 0.23 to hit $66.71 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.57% or 10.10 to trade at $1776.90 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.01% to 3.2795, while EUR/ILS rose 0.14% to 3.9297.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 91.530.