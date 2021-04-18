Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.94% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.94%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the rose 0.94% to hit a new 52-week high.

The best performers of the session on the were Ormat Technologies (TASE:), which rose 7.19% or 1790 points to trade at 26700 at the close. Meanwhile, Shikun & Binui (TASE:) added 5.71% or 121 points to end at 2241 and OPKO Health Inc (TASE:) was up 5.56% or 74 points to 1406 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:), which fell 3.00% or 115 points to trade at 3723 at the close. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:) declined 2.32% or 8.0 points to end at 337.0 and Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) was down 2.00% or 196 points to 9597.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 271 to 181 and 22 ended unchanged.

Shares in Shikun & Binui (TASE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 5.71% or 121 to 2241.

Crude oil for June delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $63.19 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.34% or 0.23 to hit $66.71 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.57% or 10.10 to trade at $1776.90 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.01% to 3.2795, while EUR/ILS rose 0.14% to 3.9297.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 91.530.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR