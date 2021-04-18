Hodler’s Digest, April 11–17 By Cointelegraph



Coinbase frenzy, DOGE dazzles, Bitcoin breaks records, Jim Cramer sells: Hodler’s Digest, April 11–17



Coinbase gets off to a rocky start as it lists on the Nasdaq

It was billed as a watershed milestone for cryptocurrency the industrys Netscape moment. This week, Coinbase made its stock market debut.

There was no shortage of excitement in the run-up to Wednesdays direct listing on the Nasdaq, with rallying to $64,863.10 before the open. COINs reference price was set at just $250, with all 1,700 staff pocketing 100 shares each.

Coinbase could see fee compression in long term, CEO expects

Dogecoin doubles in a day as YTD gains hit 5,000%, while Bitcoin price dips

price soars to new highs after recent legal victories and relisting rumors

Jim Cramer cashes out half his phoney money Bitcoin to pay off mortgage

could go to $10,000 in 2021 and outperform Bitcoin, says veteran trader

r/Wallstreetbets finally allows crypto threads then bans them again

Turkey to ban cryptocurrency payments

ECB endangers itself by waiting around on digital euro, says ConsenSys exec

A cure for copyright ills? NFTs promise to empower creative economies

Life beyond Ethereum: What layer-one blockchains are bringing to DeFi

All that mined is not green: Bitcoins carbon footprint hard to estimate

