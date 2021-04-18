Hodler’s Digest, April 11–17 By Cointelegraph

Coinbase frenzy, DOGE dazzles, Bitcoin breaks records, Jim Cramer sells: Hodler’s Digest, April 11–17
Coinbase gets off to a rocky start as it lists on the Nasdaq
It was billed as a watershed milestone for cryptocurrency the industrys Netscape moment. This week, Coinbase made its stock market debut.
There was no shortage of excitement in the run-up to Wednesdays direct listing on the Nasdaq, with rallying to $64,863.10 before the open. COINs reference price was set at just $250, with all 1,700 staff pocketing 100 shares each.
Coinbase could see fee compression in long term, CEO expects
Dogecoin doubles in a day as YTD gains hit 5,000%, while Bitcoin price dips
price soars to new highs after recent legal victories and relisting rumors
Jim Cramer cashes out half his phoney money Bitcoin to pay off mortgage
could go to $10,000 in 2021 and outperform Bitcoin, says veteran trader
r/Wallstreetbets finally allows crypto threads then bans them again
Turkey to ban cryptocurrency payments
ECB endangers itself by waiting around on digital euro, says ConsenSys exec
A cure for copyright ills? NFTs promise to empower creative economies
Life beyond Ethereum: What layer-one blockchains are bringing to DeFi
All that mined is not green: Bitcoins carbon footprint hard to estimate
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.