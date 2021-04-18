Gold firms near 7-week high on weaker dollar, lower yields

Article content

Gold prices rose on Monday, hovering

near a seven-week peak hit in the previous session, as a softer

dollar and a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields lifted demand for

the safe-haven metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,781.75 per ounce by

0056 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb.25 at $1,783.55 on

Friday.

* U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $1,783 per

ounce.

* The dollar index was languishing near a one-month

low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other

currency holders.

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields edged lower towards

multi-weeks low touched last week. Low bond returns reduce the

opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Asian shares hovered near 1-1/2-week highs on Monday

helped by expectations that monetary policy will remain

accommodative the world over.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed

exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3% to 1,019.66

tonnes on Friday from 1,022.86 tonnes on Thursday.

* On the physical side, elevated domestic prices and renewed

coronavirus restrictions due to a surge in infections dulled

physical gold purchases in India, while China stepped up bullion

imports as demand gradually rebooted.

* China has given commercial banks permission to import

large amounts of gold into the country, five sources familiar

with the matter said.

* Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish positions

in COMEX gold and raised them in silver contracts in the week to

April 13, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)

said on Friday.

* Silver rose 0.4% to $26.06 per ounce. Palladium

eased 0.5% to $2,763.22. Platinum gained 0.5% to

$1,209.21.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by

Uttaresh.V)