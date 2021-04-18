Gold firms as softer U.S. dollar, yields lift appeal

Article content
Gold edged higher on Monday, hovering
near a seven-week peak hit in the previous session, as a weaker
dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields supported prices.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,777.33 per ounce by 0238
GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb.25 at $1,783.55 on
Friday. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% lower to $1,777.
“At the moment, the combination of a weaker U.S. dollar and
easing interest rates is supportive for gold, despite better
economic outlook,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market
strategist at CMC Markets.
“We’ve got the momentum. But of course we are at a very
important point having just got through that $1,765 level. While
we hold above the $1,765 level, the outlook for gold is positive
in the short term.”
The dollar index was languishing near a one-month low
against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other
currency holders.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields edged lower towards
multi-weeks low touched last week. Lower bond yields reduce the
opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.
Sentiment in equities remained upbeat as Asian shares
hovered near 1-1/2-week highs on expectations that monetary
policy will remain accommodative the world over.
U.S. Federal Reserve has reiterated its stance to keep
monetary policy accommodative until the crisis is over, while
Fed officials have said that any spike in inflation is likely to
be temporary.
“With rates volatility falling like a stone as the Fed
pricing is off the boil and the dollar looking posed to weaken
further, gold has been back in demand from both paper and
physical markets,” Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist
at financial services firm Axi, said in a note.
Elsewhere, silver fell 0.6% to $25.81 per ounce after
hitting a near one-month high in the last session. Palladium
eased 0.3% to $2,766.91, while platinum was steady
at $1,203.61.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)