‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Tops Box Office Again, Crosses $80 Million in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, April 18 (Variety.com) – “Godzilla vs. Kong” remained atop the domestic box office in its third weekend of release. The Legendary and Warner Bros movie added another $7.7 million, boosting its North American tally to $80.5 million.

The film looks to be the first to cross $100 million in the U.S and Canada since the pandemic began. Its ticket sales are especially notable, and not just because movie theaters across the country have been operating at reduced capacity. “Godzilla vs. Kong” has been available on HBO Max to subscribers, meaning people who pay for the streaming service can watch it at home for no extra charge. Warner Bros. entire 2021 slate will follow a similar release pattern.

Given the impaired marketplace, new releases have been few and far between. That has given “Godzilla vs. Kong” and other holdover titles free rein over box office charts.

Universal’s “Nobody,” an action thriller starring Bob Odenkirk, landed in second place with $2.5 million. The film has made $19 million in the U.S. and $34 million globally in four weeks. Due to an agreement between Universal and several theater chains, including AMC and Cinemark, audiences can already rent “Nobody” on demand.