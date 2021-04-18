Federal Budget Must Help Workers and Strengthen Canada: Steelworkers

Article content

TORONTO — As the federal government prepares to release its first budget since being re-elected in 2019, the United Steelworkers union (USW) is calling for a plan that will help protect and create jobs across Canada and give everyday people – especially those who have been hardest hit by the pandemic – the support they desperately need.

“With the impact of the third wave of the pandemic hitting harder in most of the country than we’ve seen in the past year, Canadians need the government to get the big things right with this budget,” said USW National Director Ken Neumann. “The Liberals have to put electioneering aside. They need to stop making promises they have no intention of keeping and present a concrete plan to support people in need. The federal budget must help make sure workers have jobs to support their families – today and into the future. This is not the time for a series of half measures.”

From ensuring Canadian materials are used to build Canadian infrastructure projects to permanently fixing Employment Insurance, introducing permanent paid sick days, expanding health care to include prescription drugs, dental care and long-term care, and protecting workers’ pensions and retirement security against bankruptcy, Neumann said this budget must deliver for hard-working people across the country.