Federal Budget Must Help Workers and Strengthen Canada: Steelworkers

Article content
TORONTO — As the federal government prepares to release its first budget since being re-elected in 2019, the United Steelworkers union (USW) is calling for a plan that will help protect and create jobs across Canada and give everyday people – especially those who have been hardest hit by the pandemic – the support they desperately need.
“With the impact of the third wave of the pandemic hitting harder in most of the country than we’ve seen in the past year, Canadians need the government to get the big things right with this budget,” said USW National Director Ken Neumann. “The Liberals have to put electioneering aside. They need to stop making promises they have no intention of keeping and present a concrete plan to support people in need. The federal budget must help make sure workers have jobs to support their families – today and into the future. This is not the time for a series of half measures.”
From ensuring Canadian materials are used to build Canadian infrastructure projects to permanently fixing Employment Insurance, introducing permanent paid sick days, expanding health care to include prescription drugs, dental care and long-term care, and protecting workers’ pensions and retirement security against bankruptcy, Neumann said this budget must deliver for hard-working people across the country.
Article content
“While everyday people have been hit hard by the pandemic, some of the wealthiest people in Canada and some of the biggest corporations have gotten richer and made record profits,” said Neumann. “Workers have already paid too big a price for this pandemic. The government needs to deliver. That means fighting to protect and create decent jobs and making those at the very top chip in more to pay for the services we need.”
“When it comes down to it, budgets are about choices,” said Neumann. “At a time of so much uncertainty, the Liberals need to make it clear in this budget that they will stop choosing to put their friends and insiders first. Instead, they must choose to have the backs of everyday people across Canada.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210418005031/en/
Contacts
For further information:
Ken Neumann, USW National Director, 416-544-5951
George Soule, USW Communications, 306-531-9112 (cell), gsoule@usw.ca
#distro