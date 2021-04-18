EOS Climbs 12% In a Green Day By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 12% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $7.3176 by 23:14 (03:14 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 11.60% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 13.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $6.9995B, or 0.34% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $7.0397 to $7.4914 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 8.7%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.1458B or 2.41% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $5.8736 to $8.8360 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 68.16% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $56,814.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.53% on the day.

was trading at $2,244.85 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.43%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,063.4921B or 51.03% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $260.0946B or 12.48% of the total cryptocurrency market value.