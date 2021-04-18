Home Entertainment Elisa Donovan From Clueless On Struggling With Anorexia

Elisa Donovan From Clueless On Struggling With Anorexia

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“It changed my life in a lot of ways.”

Elisa Donovan has a decades-long career of starring in films and TV shows, and you definitely know her from the classic 1995 comedy Clueless.


Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection


Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

She described herself as “suffering greatly” despite being “in denial” about her condition, and said that she “almost had a heart attack” at one point.


Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

She also recalled an incident in which a friend took her to urgent care: “The doctor started talking to me about eating disorders and all these things. And I said, ‘Well you’re crazy,’ because I thought I was too fat to be anorexic, which is part of the malady.”


Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

“At that moment, I was so afraid I was going to lose my job. My life had started taking off in the way I wanted it to with my career, and I was concerned that this was now suddenly going to prevent me from that.”


Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

Donovan said she was eventually able to get help in the middle of shooting Clueless “because I was worried I’d not be able to continue.”


Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

“But then ultimately, that isn’t what helps you to recover. It has to come from a more pure place of wanting to be better.”


Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

And it was for that reason that Donovan still reflects positively on her making Clueless as an experience: “It changed my life in a lot of ways. It helped me to get healthy.”


Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©