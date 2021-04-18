Elisa Donovan From Clueless On Struggling With Anorexia

“It changed my life in a lot of ways.”
Elisa Donovan has a decades-long career of starring in films and TV shows, and you definitely know her from the classic 1995 comedy Clueless.
She described herself as “suffering greatly” despite being “in denial” about her condition, and said that she “almost had a heart attack” at one point.
She also recalled an incident in which a friend took her to urgent care: “The doctor started talking to me about eating disorders and all these things. And I said, ‘Well you’re crazy,’ because I thought I was too fat to be anorexic, which is part of the malady.”
“At that moment, I was so afraid I was going to lose my job. My life had started taking off in the way I wanted it to with my career, and I was concerned that this was now suddenly going to prevent me from that.”
Donovan said she was eventually able to get help in the middle of shooting Clueless “because I was worried I’d not be able to continue.”
“But then ultimately, that isn’t what helps you to recover. It has to come from a more pure place of wanting to be better.”
And it was for that reason that Donovan still reflects positively on her making Clueless as an experience: “It changed my life in a lot of ways. It helped me to get healthy.”
