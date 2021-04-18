Dwayne Johnson’s Birthday Post For Daughter Tiana

Hello, and welcome to another edition of The Rock Is The Cutest Dad Ever.
As you may know, Dwayne Johnson is the father of three girls: three-year-old Tiana, five-year-old Jasmine, and nineteen-year-old Simone. And I just can’t get enough of his parenting!
And now, my favorite girl dad is back with another funny and heartwarming message.
Today, the 48-year-old shared a pic of himself holding his youngest daughter. “Happy Birthday to my sweetest lil’ Tia Giana,” he wrote in the caption.
“Loving, kind, tenacious, and tough (like your mama), and my greatest joy is being your daddy,” he continued. “I always ‘got you.'”
“Now that she’s finally starting to understand that Daddy is Maui from Moana, she has one very important question — ‘Daddy, do you know Aquaman?'” he concluded.
Too cute! Happy birthday, Tia. I hope you get to meet Jason real soon!
