Dogecoin, CryptoCurrency Reddit communities surge as crypto euphoria heats up By Cointelegraph

Dogecoin, CryptoCurrency Reddit communities surge as crypto euphoria heats up
With much of the market fixated on Bitcoin’s (BTC) sudden price correction over the weekend, retail interest in digital assets appears to be on the rise, according to the latest statistics from Reddit.
The r/dogecoin community added 145,859 weekly subscribers, according to Subreddit Stats. The gains are hardly surprising given DOGE’s dramatic rally over the past week. The meme-based cryptocurrency skyrocketed 400% during that period, bringing its yearly returns to an eye-watering 5,000%.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.