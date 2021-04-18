Dogecoin, CryptoCurrency Reddit communities surge as crypto euphoria heats up By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Dogecoin, CryptoCurrency Reddit communities surge as crypto euphoria heats up

With much of the market fixated on Bitcoin’s (BTC) sudden price correction over the weekend, retail interest in digital assets appears to be on the rise, according to the latest statistics from Reddit.

The r/dogecoin community added 145,859 weekly subscribers, according to Subreddit Stats. The gains are hardly surprising given DOGE’s dramatic rally over the past week. The meme-based cryptocurrency skyrocketed 400% during that period, bringing its yearly returns to an eye-watering 5,000%.