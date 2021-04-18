Diddy Shamed for Not Helping Late Black Rob After Paying Tribute

Instagram

The Bad Boy Records founder is accused of only showing he cared for the former Bad Boy artist after he died, although Mark Curry previously said the hip-hop mogul had tried to reach out to Rob prior to his death.

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ words of condolences for Black Rob are not well received by some people. While he has taken to Instagram to mourn the loss of the rapper, who was signed to his record label Bad Boy Records, not everyone believes his sincerity.

On Sunday, April 18, Diddy remembered the “Whoa!” hitmaker by sharing a picture of the two together. He wrote in the caption, “Rest in power King @therealblackrob ! As I listen to your records today there’s one thing that they all have in common! You have made millions of people all over the world feel good and dance! You are one of a kind! GOD BLESS! Love. You will be truly missed!!!!”

The 51-year-old hip-hop has since come under fire as some of his followers accused him of not helping Rob when he was alive and letting him be homeless. “While you over there prancing around in your vodka, remember this…you failed Black Rob, Craig Mack and I’m convinced you had Biggie taken out for your own convenience. They are the ones who put Bad Boy on the MAP and made you RICH. Shame on you,” one shamed the “I’ll Be Missing You” rhymer.

“He should have NEVER been in that situation! Homeless? You should be ashamed of yourself,” another blamed Diddy for Rob’s unfortunate situation prior to his death, while a third one claimed, “Diddy didn’t say a word when he seen he needed help.” A fourth person similarly commented, “People always show love when someone dies just for the likes. Smh the man was homeless where was the love then.”

“But are you helping pay for the funeral,” another wondered. Someone else blasted the record producer, “Boy please you wasn’t worried about him when he was breathing, go to hell.” Another accused Diddy of making the tribute about himself rather than celebrating Rob’s life, writing, “Damn someone died today and people are tryna promote themselves! The disrespect….earth is ghetto!”

Black Rob, whose real name is Robert Ross, died on Saturday, April 17, due to kidney failure, one week after he was discharged from the hospital. After a video of him at the hospital hit the web, people expressed concerns as he looked gaunt.

This prompted his former label mate Mark Curry and fellow rapper Mike Zombie to join forces to launch a GoFundMe page to help Rob “find a home, pay for medical help & stability during these trying times.”

Mark, who kept fans updated on Rob’s condition until his death, said last week that Diddy had been trying to reach out to Rob. “Puffy, we need your help and you are reaching out,” he said in a video. “You’re trying to help. We’re not trying to say he’s not. He’s really trying to help.”