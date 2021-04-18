Daimler to hire 1,000 programmers in Germany -Automobilwoche By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Daimler logo is seen before the carmaker’s annual shareholder meeting in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) – German carmaker Daimler (OTC:) will create 1,000 new jobs for software programmers at its S-Class production facility to develop its planned operating system for electric vehicles, Automobilwoche reported on Sunday.

The hiring comes as part of a broader drive to recruit a total of 3,000 programmers worldwide to strengthen Daimler’s software hubs in centres including Berli, Tel Aviv, Seattle and Beijing, the weekly magazine reported.

Daimler’s MBOS system, which will run electric-only vehicles, is expected to hit the market in 2024 as Daimler takes on electric-only rival Tesla (NASDAQ:) and seeks to resist encroachment by Silicon Valley into the automotive industry.

“With this system, Mercedes-Benz has the central control of all vehicle domains and thus the customer interfaces,” Sajjad Khan, chief technology officer at Daimler’s flagship Mercedes brand, was quoted as saying by Automobilwoche.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR