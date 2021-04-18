Czechs Blame Russia for 2014 Blast, Expel Embassy Staff

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The Czech government alleged Russia was involved in a deadly blast at a munitions site in 2014 and said it’s expelling 18 embassy staffers, signaling that the country is joining growing international pressure to rein in President Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis’s unexpected announcement coincides with concern in the U.S. and Europe about Russia’s military buildup on the border with Ukraine, and hacking alleged by the U.S. Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek likened the explosion, which killed two people at a private munitions warehouse, to the 2018 poisoning of former Russian agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England.

“I’m very saddened that the Czech-Russian relations are going to suffer such significant damage, but the Czech Republic must respond,” Hamacek said Saturday. The Czech government has notified the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and is seeking their support, he said.

The latest rift signals that relations between the Czech Republic, a member of NATO and the EU, and Russia may be headed toward the lowest point since the end of communist rule. This could have business consequences too: Hamacek and Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek said on Sunday Russia probably won’t be allowed to bid for a $7 billion nuclear-energy project as a result of the incident.