Chrissy Teigen Explains Why She Posts Pictures Of Luna

So Chrissy posted a lot of pictures of Luna.
She posted so many photos of Luna that people online apparently started to ask why she doesn’t post enough photos of her son Miles.
““Why do you post Luna so much more” you ask?,” she began.
“Because Miles hates pictures and he’s always butt ass naked.”
There you have it, folks.
And, hey, not everyone likes their picture taken anyway. All in all, a pretty good explanation.
