Chip shortage casts shadow on China’s auto industry recovery

SHANGHAI — Auto industry executives are rattled by a global shortage of semiconductors which is hitting production in China, after hoping the world’s biggest car market could spearhead global recovery in the sector.

Automakers around the world have had to adjust assembly lines due to the shortages, caused by manufacturing delays that some semiconductor makers blame on a faster-than expected recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Volkswagen AG, China’s biggest foreign automaker which wants to sell over four million vehicles in the country, said the impact of the shortage remains unabated in the second quarter this year.

Stephan Woellenstein, Volkswagen’s China chief, told reporters on Sunday it was hard to gauge how much production Volkswagen might lose week to week or even month to month because of the chip shortage.

“It’s really like fire-fighting… In some cases, we have switched to another chip so we changed suppliers,” he said, ahead of the Shanghai auto show which opens on Monday.

China, where over 25 million vehicles were sold last year, become a ray of hope for automakers, including Volkswagen and General Motors, as the global auto industry was hit hard by the pandemic.