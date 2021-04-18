China’s grain, pork and sugar imports in March 2021

Article content

BEIJING — The table below shows imports

of China’s major agriculture products in March, according to

data released on Sunday by the General Administration of

Customs.

The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the

imports. Data on soybean, corn and wheat imports in the first

quarter was released earlier this month.

Commodity March % change YTD % change y/y

2021 y/y (tonnes)

(tonnes)

Corn 1.93 mln 506.8% 6.73 mln 437.8%

Wheat 440,000 -24.3% 2.92 mln 131.2%

Barley 1.07 mln 283.6% 2.39 mln 135.2%

Sorghum 640,000 92.1% 2.04 mln 222.3%

Pork 460,000 16.1% 1.16 mln 22%

Sugar 200,000 137.1% 1.24 mln 205.9%

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton)