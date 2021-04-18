China’s grain, pork and sugar imports in March 2021

Article content
BEIJING — The table below shows imports
of China’s major agriculture products in March, according to
data released on Sunday by the General Administration of
Customs.
The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the
imports. Data on soybean, corn and wheat imports in the first
quarter was released earlier this month.
Commodity March % change YTD % change y/y
2021 y/y (tonnes)
(tonnes)
Corn 1.93 mln 506.8% 6.73 mln 437.8%
Wheat 440,000 -24.3% 2.92 mln 131.2%
Barley 1.07 mln 283.6% 2.39 mln 135.2%
Sorghum 640,000 92.1% 2.04 mln 222.3%
Pork 460,000 16.1% 1.16 mln 22%
Sugar 200,000 137.1% 1.24 mln 205.9%
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton)