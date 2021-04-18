Carrie Underwood Looks Angelic, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Offer Sultry Performance

Instagram

The 56th annual ACM Awards was held on Sunday, April 18. The best musicians in the country music industry were celebrated at the event with some of them offering show-stopping performances that night. Among those who hit the stage at the award-giving event was Carrie Underwood, who served both looks and vocals in her performance.

Singing a medley of songs from her gospel album, “My Savior”, Carrie was an absolute vision as she donned a cream-colored gown featuring sparkling embellishments. Joining her for her magnificent performance was CeCe Winans. Carrie was nominated for Music Video of the Year at the ACMs for her song “Hallelujah” with John Legend, though the award was eventually given to Kane Brown.

<br />

Also hitting the stage that night were Miranda Lambert and Elle King. The two singers rocked bedazzled leather ensembles. They offered a performance of their latest collaboration, an upbeat party song “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”.

<br />

Not stopping there, Miranda later teamed up with Chris Stapleton for his ballad “Maggie’s Song”. For the stripped down acoustic performance, Miranda traded her angelic dress with a gorgeous fringe jacket that had strips of black, white and brown leather.

As for Gabby Barrett, the “American Idol” alum took the stage to sing a soulful rendition of her hit “The Good Ones”. Her husband Cade Foehner joined her as he played guitar. For the performance, Gabby looked stuning in a white cowboy hat that covered her blonde curls. The singer, who was named ACM New Female Artist of the Year, completed her look with a shimmery white blouse for the performance and a pair of high-waisted skinny jeans onstage.

<br />

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd also offered a sultry duet as they belted out their first official duet, “Chasing After You”. For the performance, the stage was surrounded by a field of pampas grass. At one point of the performance, the married couple shared an intimate hug.

<br />

The 2021 American Country Music Awards was hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton. Among the winners are Maren, Kane, Jimmie Allen, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice.