Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.315964 by 23:42 (03:42 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 26.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $41.937035B, or 2.01% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $47.170530B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.255383 to $1.316401 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 1.03%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.280265B or 2.52% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0791 to $1.5566 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 15.46% from its all-time high of $1.56 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,116.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.15% on the day.

was trading at $2,267.71 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 4.82%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,063.614828B or 50.94% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $260.838978B or 12.49% of the total cryptocurrency market value.