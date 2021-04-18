BTC, VET, SOL, EOS, FTT By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, VET, SOL, EOS, FTT

(BTC) price witnessed a sharp dump to $50,900 on April 18, which some analysts attribute to a drop in hash rate and rumors of possible action by United States regulators against unnamed “financial institutions” alleging crypto-related money laundering.

While it is difficult to pinpoint a single reason, the sale of roughly $5 billion worth of COIN stock by Coinbase executives could have also played a major role in the fall. Insider selling, especially just a few days after a high-profile listing is considered a bearish sign.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360