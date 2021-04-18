Best Anthony Mackie And Sebastian Stan Moments

1.

The time Anthony hyped up Sebastian like any loyal friend should:

2.

When they both savagely roasted Tom Holland — and keep doing it every chance they get:

3.

When they added a little bit of ✨spice✨ to their D23 panel entrance:

4.

When their chemistry was SO perfect, on screen and off, that they were able to improv this hilarious The Falcon and the Winter Soldier scene:


Disney+

5.

When they were clearly very, very confused about what the heck was going on during this press interview, but giggled it off together:


youtu.be

I’m convinced this is an inside joke between them now.

7.

When Sebastian shared the nicknames they have for each other:

8.

When they bonded over their escape room adventure on the red carpet and made their interviewer feel like a total third wheel:

9.

When they shared this freaking adorable bro hug during an Avengers: Civil War panel:

10.

When they had a thumb war and things went exactly as you’d expect:

11.

When Sebastian officially declared he was the needy bestie of the two:

12.

When they brought their undying love for each other to the ‘gram:

13.

When Sebastian shared that he does, in fact, own a Falcon cardboard cutout:

14.

When they stopped filming TFATWS to film “a couple of things from a couple of guys” and it made zero sense, but also made SO much sense:

15.

And finally, when Anthony claimed to have slept on Sebastian’s couch but Sebastian called it a lie, and they created this iconic couch debate:

So, what’s your favorite Stackie moment? Tell us in the comments!

