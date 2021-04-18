Australia-New Zealand travel bubble opens; Twice-weekly National Cabinet meetings begin; Two dead after driverless Tesla car crashes in US

National Cabinet’s new twice-weekly emergency meetings to solve Australia’s delayed coronavirus vaccine program begin today as Victoria prepares to open mass vaccination centres to drastically increase its capacity to deliver jabs.

International borders will also be on the agenda with Prime Minister Scott Morrison set to raise with state and territory leaders the possibility of home quarantine for some returned travellers in the second half of 2021.

But before then, the priority will be hitting reset on the struggling vaccine program, which has been hindered by supply shortages and hiccups in the delivery of shots.

The federal government will need states and territories to significantly increase their current rates of vaccination in order to rescue the national program.

Victoria yesterday announced it would open three new mass vaccination hubs at the Royal Exhibition Building, the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, and the former Ford factory in Geelong.