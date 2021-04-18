Asian shares near 1-1/2 week highs, Bitcoin recoups losses

Article content

SYDNEY — Asian shares hovered near 1-1/2 week highs on Monday helped by expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative the world over, while COVID-19 vaccine rollouts help ease fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last at 695.59, within striking distance of Friday’s high of 696.48 – a level not seen since Apr. 7.

The index jumped 1.2% last week and is up 5% so far this year, on track for its third straight yearly gain.

“The extremely supportive monetary and fiscal policy setting continues to provide a fertile environment for risk assets,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior forex strategist at National Australia Bank.

Australian shares were 0.25% higher while New Zealand’s benchmark index and South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.4% each. Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.4%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 gained 0.4% to close at a new record high while clocking its sixth straight weekly gain. The Dow finished 0.5%, also at a record high while the Nasdaq climbed 0.1%.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.3% in early Asian trading.

This week is off to a quiet start with no major data releases slated on Monday.

Investors will keep their eyes peeled for earnings from IBM and Coca-Cola later in the day. Netflix reports on Tuesday while later in the week American Airlines and Southwest will be the first major post-COVID cyclicals to post results.