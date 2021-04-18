Announcing the DAO token integration on OKEx exchange By BTC Peers



Announcing the DAO token integration on OKEx exchange



We are pleased to announce that the DAO token will be listed by OKEx exchange and benefit from significantly enhanced utility by becoming a valued part of the comprehensive OKEx ecosystem.

OKEx’s global community of users will be able to trade $DAO using the DAO/USDT pair. In addition, anyone signed up to the exchange will be able to participate in the competition of trade and deposit $DAO on OKEx.

The DAO token listing further enhances the utility of our token, and in turn increases the number of use cases available to all DAO token holders. OKEx is a leading digital asset exchange with offices in Malta and Belize,and the exchange offers a comprehensive range of services including crypto spot trading, perpetual swaps, futures trading, and trading using margin.

About OKEx

OKEx is a top 10 crypto exchange in terms of volume, and frequently records daily spot trading volumes in excess of $10 billion, and daily BTC futures trading volumes of approximately $1.5 billion. There are over 255 coins on the exchange with over 500 trading pairs available to traders, and OKEx also facilitates fiat deposits and withdrawals in fiat currencies such as USD, EUR, GBP, and CAD. Traders can also use payment methods such as bank transfers, credit/debit cards, WeChat, and Alipay to fund their accounts and purchase their favourite cryptocurrencies.

In addition to trading, the exchange also provides DeFi, lending, and mining services to all of its users and DAO token holders will benefit significantly from the wide range of options available to them on OKEx exchange.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker is a pioneering tech consultancy and incubation company operating in the blockchain technology sector. We have brought forward a number of innovative solutions with regards to fundraising models and these include the Strong Holder Offering (SHO), and Dynamic Coin Offering (DYCO) crowdfunding models.

Each method greatly incentivizes token sale participants to get involved and take part in token sales. In addition, our multi-investment platform allows us to help launch some of the most innovative projects in the space, while our DAO Vault allows our community members to lock up tokens and stake them in order to receive a number of rewards.

In addition to being an integral part of our fundraising platform, the DAO token can also be used to participate in popular DeFi activities such as staking, liquidity mining, liquidity provision, as well as for everyday payments and transactions and a wide range of everyday goods and services, including purchases such as flight tickets and holidays.

The wealth of options for DAO token holders continues to expand and we are pleased to announce the OKEx listing of our token to our loyal, global community of active ecosystem participants, and DAO token holders.

The listing brings further benefits to all of our community members and will make more announcements soon so make sure to follow us across all our social media channels to get all the latest news as soon as we release it.

